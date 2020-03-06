Lubbock police recovered frozen food items from inside suspect’s pants in theft case

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police arrested Dexter Lamont Wilkerson, 46, late Wednesday night and accused of him theft. Police were called to the Walmart at 702 West Loop 289.

Employees told police that Wilkerson came into the store on a “riding cart.” The police report said he went to the frozen food section of the store and began to put items in his pants.

The police report said he then went to the meats section and put more items in his pants.

He then put “two other items” in a shopping basket. The police report said he paid for the items in the basket but not the items he stuffed in his pants.

When confronted by a Walmart employee at the exit, he tried to run. Police arrived right about the time Wilkerson tried to run, according to the police report. He was “assisted to the ground” and placed in handcuffs.

Police found a number of items in his pants after he was arrested. The items were left with a Walmart employee. The charge against Wilkerson was theft in the category of more than $100 but less than $750.

Wilkerson was also wanted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Friday on bonds totaling $5,750.00.

CLICK HERE to comment, react or share on Facebook.