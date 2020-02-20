1  of  2
Breaking News
Lubbock Police release name of shooting victim who died at Coronado Inn Shots fired near Coronado Inn, one dead

Lubbock Police release name of shooting victim who died at Coronado Inn

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police released an update on the overnight shooting that killed one.

He was identified as Jawhan Jones, 46. Police were called to the Coronado Inn, 501 North Interstate 27, a little after 4:00 a.m. Jones later died at University Medical Center.

The following is a statement from LPD:

LPD Investigating Overnight Shooting

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating an overnight shooting at the Coronado Inn, located at 501 North Interstate 27.

Lubbock Police Officers responded to a shots fired call shortly after 4 a.m. and found a gunshot victim outside the inn. The victim was transported by EMS to University Medical Center and was pronounced deceased after arrival at the hospital. Investigators identified the victim as 46-year-old Jawhan Jones.

At this time, the suspect remains outstanding. The Metro Unit investigation is ongoing.

Related Story: Shots fired at Coronado Inn, one dead

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar