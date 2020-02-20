Lubbock Police release name of shooting victim who died at Coronado Inn

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police released an update on the overnight shooting that killed one.

He was identified as Jawhan Jones, 46. Police were called to the Coronado Inn, 501 North Interstate 27, a little after 4:00 a.m. Jones later died at University Medical Center.

The following is a statement from LPD:

LPD Investigating Overnight Shooting

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating an overnight shooting at the Coronado Inn, located at 501 North Interstate 27.

Lubbock Police Officers responded to a shots fired call shortly after 4 a.m. and found a gunshot victim outside the inn. The victim was transported by EMS to University Medical Center and was pronounced deceased after arrival at the hospital. Investigators identified the victim as 46-year-old Jawhan Jones.

At this time, the suspect remains outstanding. The Metro Unit investigation is ongoing.

