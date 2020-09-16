Lubbock Police release names, other new details in double fatality

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Near 47th Street and Avenue Q (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Police on Wednesday released the names of two people who died as the result of a crash which happened Tuesday night near the intersection of 47th Street and Avenue Q.

The following is a press release from the LPD:

The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred shortly before 10:15 p.m. Sept. 15.

A motorcycle was traveling southbound within the 4600 block of Avenue Q with a Buick Lacrosse traveling behind it. The Buick struck the motorcycle and then fled the scene. The vehicle was located abandoned shortly later.

Both riders of the motorcycle, 40-year-old Anthony Childers and 31-year-old Barbara Matthews of Hobbs, New Mexico, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000 or the Major Crash Investigation Unit at (806) 775-2753.

Related Story: Two killed in motorcycle crash Tuesday night

Related Story: Double fatal hit and run, new development — Lubbock Police find abandoned car

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar