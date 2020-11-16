Lubbock Police release new details, woman shot, killed in officer-involved shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Police on Monday released new information about a deadly officer-involved shooting which happened Sunday evening in the 5400 block of 50th Street.

Police were called for criminal mischief shortly after 6:00 p.m. An officer went to an apartment, and police said a person who answered the door was armed. The person was identified as Christa Markwell, 50.

Police said she refused to drop her weapon. In response, police said, an officer fired. Markwell was pronounced dead at University Medical Center.

The following is a statement issued by LPD on Monday:

Officer-Involved Shooting at Aspen Village Apartments

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Lubbock Police Officers responded to a criminal mischief call at Aspen Village Apartments, located at 5416 50th Street.

Officers arrived on scene at 6:17 p.m. and made contact with the occupant of the apartment, later identified as 50-year-old Christa Markwell. During the exchange, officers observed a weapon in Markwell’s hand. The officer instructed Markwell to drop the weapon; however, she did not comply with the officer’s instructions. In response to Markwell’s actions, the officer unholstered and discharged his LPD-issued firearm, striking her.

EMS transported Markwell to UMC where she was later pronounced deceased.

Neither officer sustained injuries. The officers have been placed on administrative leave, per Lubbock Police Department policy for all officer-involved shootings.

The circumstances around this incident are under investigation by the Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

25400 block, 50th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

Except for the apartment number which was edited out by EverythingLubbock.com, the narrative description of the police report was as follows:

SUMMARY

IP-1 is the manager for the listed property.

V-1 and V-2 are Police Officers employed by the Lubbock Police Department.

Police Radio call to 5416 50th St #xxx, Aspen Village Apartment, in reference to a criminal mischief.

Upon arrival on scene V-1 and V-2 made contact at the listed apartment reference the above mentioned call. At this time S-1 opened the door brandishing a deadly weapon. V-2 discharged his Lubbock Police Department issued pistol striking S-1. See Supplement Reports for additional information.

EMS arrived on scene and transported S-1 to University Medical Center.

I contacted IP-1 via her listed cellphone number and asked if she would be able to come and secure the listed apartment. IP-1 advised she did not have access to the keys and would not be able to secure the apartment on the night of this report. IP-1 advised she would contact maintenance for the apartment complex and would have them come and change the locks on the door at a later date.

DVR and BWC were utilized.