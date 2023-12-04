LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people were left hurt and in the hospital after a shooting in Lubbock back on Nov. 13. A police report from the Lubbock Police Department the night of the incident provided more details about the victims’ and the suspect.

LPD was dispatched to a shooting at a home in the 6100 block of 9th Street at 7 p.m. and saw a man, listed as the second victim, with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, according to the police report. The report said the man, who was mainly Spanish speaking, told an officer something to the effect of “They’re still in there,” in reference to another victim in the house who was also shot.

Upon entering the home, officers found a woman holding a man, listed as the first victim, next to a pool of blood. Both victims were taken to the University Medical Center via EMS.

According to the police report, the woman said she was in the bedroom with the first victim when a noise was heard in the kitchen, and he went to check it out. Next, gunfire rang out and she hid until it stopped. The victim called for her, she told police, and she stayed with him until officers arrived.

She said that she did not see or know the suspect.

The second victim told officers the suspect shot at them through the back window, came into the house through the window and shot at them again before leaving the scene. The victim also said he was able to identify the suspect from an incident the day before. The first victim was going into surgery and unable to speak to officers at the time of the incident, said the police report.

The LPD report concluded the suspect had, without the effective consent of the victims, knowingly and intentionally entered into the listed address. The suspect also knowingly and intentionally, using a firearm as a deadly weapon assaulted the victims causing serious bodily injury.

A neighbor told LPD about a possible suspect vehicle which the suspect left the scene in, the police report said. The suspect was not located, and the investigation remains ongoing.