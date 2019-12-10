Lubbock police report says man points gun at security guard after being told to stop urinating on top of parking garage

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report said a suspect pointed a gun at a security guard at the Raider Parking Garage after being told to leave late Sunday night.

The security guard told police that a male subject got out of his parked vehicle and began urinating. The security guard told the subject to leave, and the subject became confrontational.

The subject then retrieved a firearm and tapped it on his own vehicle, the police report said, before pointing it directly at the security guard.

The subject then got into his vehicle drove off. As of the time of the police report, no suspect had been arrested.