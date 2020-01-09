Lubbock Police report says someone fraudulently claimed Slim Chickens paychecks

LUBBOCK, Texas — A person has been reported to the police after receiving paychecks from a Lubbock Slim Chickens despite not being employed there, according to a police report.

The owner of local Slim Chickens locations noticed that paychecks were going to someone who was not actually an employee.

The owner told police every employee’s hours from all restaurants are reported to his administrative office for verification and payment. If an employee has zero hours for an extended period of time, the employee is taken out of the system.

According to the report, one suspect always told employees to keep a second suspect’s name in the payroll system despite not having any hours.

The first suspect would then manually add hours to the second suspect’s time card. The second suspect would get paid $10 per hour for hours that were never worked.

The owner noticed the paychecks would be deposited into a savings account which was strange since most employees had their checks directly deposited into their checking accounts.

The forgery has been going on since 2018, according to the police report.

Names of suspects were not listed in the police report. The situation was reported to Lubbock Police on Wednesday.