Lubbock Police respond to domestic disturbance in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department and EMS responded to reports of a domestic disturbance that escalated to damaging property at a North Lubbock apartment complex.

Just after 9:00 a.m., police dispatch received reports of a domestic disturbance that escalated to a victim who was possibly stabbed near the Stratford Place Apartments, 4901 4th Street. However, police said it was a domestic disturbance that led to a victim’s tires being slashed on their vehicle.

Police were still on the scene investigating after 10:00 a.m. Thursday.