Lubbock Police respond to rollover on North I-27, injuries reported

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Police were on the scene investigating a two-vehicle crash that caused a rollover in North Lubbock on Friday.

According to police, officers responded to the crash in the 6200 block of North Interstate-27.

Officials said two pickup trucks were leaving the interstate due to diverted traffic in the area, when one of the pickups rolled over.

According to police, one person suffered moderate injuries, and EMS was still on the scene.

A photojournalist was on-scene to gather more details of the crash. This is a developing story.