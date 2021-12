LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police were called to a shooting just before 1:00 p.m. Friday in the 5300 block of Slide Road. Police said the initial report was for moderate injuries.

It appeared someone was shot in the leg.

A photojournalist at the scene talked to a witness. According to the witness, two males were fighting outside the Smokehead Shop, and a bystander was shot in the thigh.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.