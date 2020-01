LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday morning, Lubbock Police Department tweeted they were on scene of a shooting off of South Loop 289, according to the LPD twitter page.

Police are currently searching for a suspect and a victim, according to the twitter page.

Officers are on scene of a shooting at 3201 South Loop 289. One victim and suspect is outstanding. — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) January 3, 2020

EverythingLubbock.com currently has a crew on the way to the scene.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.