Lubbock Police respond to incident, serious injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police said officers responded to a “check subject call” in the 1700 block of 9th Street just after 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

“They located an injured male subject in serious condition and he was transported to UMC,” police said.

LPD said investigators with the Metro Unit are responding.

There was also a shooting in the 4100 block of 35th Street at 11:20 a.m. So far, no reports of injuries. Police have not said if the case on 35th is related to the case on 9th.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

TWO CORRECTIONS: The address for the 35th Street shooting has been updated and corrected. The first incident was described as a shooting in the headline of this story. Police have not yet said what led to serious injuries in the 9th Street incident.