1  of  2
Breaking News
Lubbock Health Department identifies several coronavirus exposure sites Lubbock Police respond to shooting, serious injuries

Lubbock Police respond to incident, serious injuries

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
LPD Lubbock Police Badge Updated v04 720

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police said officers responded to a “check subject call” in the 1700 block of 9th Street just after 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

“They located an injured male subject in serious condition and he was transported to UMC,” police said.

LPD said investigators with the Metro Unit are responding.

There was also a shooting in the 4100 block of 35th Street at 11:20 a.m. So far, no reports of injuries. Police have not said if the case on 35th is related to the case on 9th.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

TWO CORRECTIONS: The address for the 35th Street shooting has been updated and corrected. The first incident was described as a shooting in the headline of this story. Police have not yet said what led to serious injuries in the 9th Street incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar