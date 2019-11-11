Lubbock Police responded to shots fired call over the weekend in residential area

LUBBOCK, Texas — Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 900 block of East Tulane Street early Saturday morning.

When police arrived, a witness said she heard four or five shots fired in front of her residence. She ran to her door and saw a vehicle drive off. She also told police she saw shell casing in the road.

According to a police report, an officer found four shell casings and collected them.

The witness told police she was in her residence when the incident occurred, and she also told police she believed the shots came from somewhere near her residence.

According to police, there was no damage to any property in the immediate area nor did anyone else come out of their residence while police were on the scene.