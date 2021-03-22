Lubbock Police responding to shots-fired call in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded to the Falcon Cove Apartments, 6519 Temple Avenue, for a shooting just after 10:30 a.m.

Initially, police were told someone was shot in the shoulder. But as police continued to look into the incident, there were no confirmed injuries. Two different addresses were given for the shooting but police were on scene at the Falcon Cove.

Police said there was a dispute that led to shots fired. However, no one was in custody, and no one with injuries was located just before noon, according to police.

This is a developing story.