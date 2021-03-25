Lubbock Police say avoid, deny, defend to protect again an active shooter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Following the tragic mass shooting in Boulder, CO earlier this week, and the others before that, Lubbock officers are reminding us of being prepared in the event that we find ourselves in an active shooter situation.

“We can’t just naturally be expected to know how to respond to a mass shooting, somebody does have to come and teach you about it,” said Lubbock Police Corporal Chris Paine.

Paine has traveled all across the country providing active shooter trainings that are designed to teach the average unarmed citizen what they should do to protect themselves wherever they might encounter an active shooter.

He said that avoiding, denying and defending are key components of staying safe. Avoid means finding an exit plan – look at your surroundings and keep in mind an escape route when you’re in a new place.

If you can’t get away, deny access to your location by locking the door or barricading it. If you must, defend yourself. Nearby objects like staplers, coffee pots or scissors can slow down an attacker and save lives in a crisis.

“The fear, the sadness, the anger, there’s just a wide range of emotions. And we help to cover that in a controlled environment, a controlled training environment, so that you’re not for the first time experiencing that live as it’s happening,” said Paine.

“The first time you experienced something like that, relating to a mass shooting should be in a training environment so that we can equip you, prepare you for those emotions, and then go from there with our with our planning process.”

Paine also said that controlling emotions is crucial – planning and not panicking can mean the difference between life and death.