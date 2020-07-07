Lubbock Police searching for 2 suspects in North Lubbock robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Police were searching for two suspects in connection to a North Lubbock robbery that occurred over the weekend, according to a police report.

An officer responded to the scene just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday at Buddy Holly Park, 1101 North University Avenue, according to a report.

The victim told the responding officer he arrived at the park while driving and parked near the intersection of North Avenue X and Grinnell Street when he made contact with the suspect, whom he thought needed help, according to the report.

The victim offered to give the suspect a ride. But when he got into the victim’s vehicle, a second suspect approached the vehicle and held the victim at gunpoint, the report states.

Both suspects stole the victim’s property, which was not listed in the report. Then, the suspects drove off in the second suspect’s vehicle.

They were not located by Tuesday.