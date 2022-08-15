Police investigators on scene in the area of East 42nd Street and Avenue A on Sunday, August 8. (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police said a $5,000 reward was offered for information on a second suspect in the deadly shooting of Brandon Lloyd, 22, on August 7. Police responded to the 100 block of East 42nd Street to find Lloyd with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

A juvenile turned himself in, police said, on August 12. However, police said investigators were still seeking a second suspect and a vehicle related to the shooting.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating the second suspect, and a vehicle, involved in the August 7th shooting in East Lubbock that left one person dead.

The search continues following the arrest of a suspect on August 12th at 3:41 p.m. The now 17-year-old, who was a juvenile at the time of the crime, turned himself in to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center without incident.

Lubbock Police received a call for service for shots fired to the area of East 42nd Street and Avenue A. Officers responded, and found 22-year-old Brandon Lloyd with a gunshot wound in the 100 block of East 42nd Street.

Through the initial course of the investigation it was determined that Lloyd and an additional victim were in the area on the street when shots were fired from an unknown suspect, striking Lloyd.

Lloyd was transported to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information on the incident, suspect, or dark colored vehicle involved is encouraged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000. Crime Line callers may remain anonymous.