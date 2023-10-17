LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department asked for public help in locating 51-year-old Robert Cooks.

According to LPD, Cooks is an absconded lifetime sex offender registrant who had not reported to the correct home address. Lubbock Police also said they were made of Cooks in late August and was suspected of being out of compliance for approximately 80 days.

Cooks has an active arrest warrant for Failure to Comply, as well as other warrants from additional agencies, LPD said.

Authorities described him as weighing 155 pounds and around 5 feet and 7 inches tall.

Anyone with information regarding Cooks’ location was encouraged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.

Lubbock Police advised the public not to approach Cooks as he is considered “armed and dangerous.”