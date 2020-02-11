1  of  2
Lubbock Police searching for missing 13-year-old

UPDATE: Jacob Rios has been located, according to LPD

Photo from LPD

(LUBBOCK, TX) – This is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department

Lubbock Police Officers are searching for 13-year-old Jacob Rios, who was last seen Sunday evening near the 500 block of E 79th Street.

Rios is described as a Hispanic male with black hair, brown eyes, approximately 180 pounds and is 5 feet 7 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with “ECCO” white lettering, black jogging pants and white Adidas tennis shoes. He was not wearing his glasses at the time he was last seen. Officers have reason for concern about his whereabouts.

Anyone who sees Rios should immediately call 911.

Photos from Lubbock Police Department

This is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

