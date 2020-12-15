Lubbock Police searching for missing elderly man, Ysabel Flores

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Tuesday, the Lubbock Police said in a news release it was searching for missing 78-year-old Ysabel Flores.

Flores was last seen at his residence in the 3100 block of Auburn Street at approximately 9:00 a.m. on December 12, according to the release.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department is currently searching for missing 78-year-old Ysabel Flores who was last seen at his residence in the 3100 block of Auburn Street at approximately 9 a.m. Dec. 12.

Flores is described as a Hispanic male with gray hair and brown eyes, 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, khaki pants and black shoes. Flores is known to frequent the bingo hall on Clovis Rd., Amigos on North University and the Acacia Mobile Home Park. Investigators consider him endangered due to medical conditions.

Anyone who sees Flores or has information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.