Lubbock Police searching for missing elderly man

The following is a press release from Lubbock Police:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Lubbock Police Officers are searching for 66-year-old Mike Ramirez, who was last seen on August 10 around 9 p.m. near the 4500 block of 36th Street.

Ramirez is described as a Hispanic male with black hair, brown eyes, approximately 145 pounds and is 5 feet 1 inch tall. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, jeans and a U.S. Army hat. Officers have reason for concern about his whereabouts.

Anyone who sees Ramirez should immediately call 911.

(Press release from Lubbock Police)