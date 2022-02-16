LUBBOCK, Texas — Police on Wednesday asked for the public’s help in finding 75-year-old Freddie Clements, who has “Alzheimer’s/Dementia,” according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said Clements was last seen in the 1100 block of North Memphis Avenue on Wednesday, February 16, around 9:00 a.m.

Investigators said he could be traveling to Roswell, New Mexico. His vehicle was described as a 2008 white Hyundai Accent with Texas plates that read HJJ-4191.

Authorities said Clements is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s/Dementia and diabetes, and has not taken his insulin.

The Lubbock Police Department said anyone with information should call 806-775-2817.

A Silver Alert was issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety Wednesday afternoon for Clements.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

