Lubbock Police searching for missing elderly woman

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Lubbock Police Officers are currently searching for 68-year-old Melba Sue Durham who was reported missing by her group home around 6:45 a.m. today. LPD is concerned for her wellbeing due to a medical diagnosis.

Durham was last seen leaving her group home residence located at 5802 Duke Street. She was walking and does not have access to a vehicle.

Durham is described as a white female with shoulder-length white hair, blue eyes, approximately 160 pounds and is 5 feet 2 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a black Scarface shirt, light pink pants and a white letterman-style jacket with green accents and “Lubbock” written across the back.

Anyone who sees Durham should call 911 immediately.

(News release by Lubbock Police)