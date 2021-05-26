Lubbock Police searching for missing woman last seen at South Lubbock convenience store

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing woman, who police said was last seen at a South Lubbock convenience store early Tuesday morning.

The woman, 33-year-old Alicia Rodriguez, who might also use the name Alicia Castillo, was listed as a missing person Wednesday, according to police.

Initial information indicated Rodriguez might have gone missing from the Stripes Convenience Store, 8112 Interstate 27, police said.

Police said the investigation was still in the early stages, and they expect to have more information as it continues.

Anyone with any information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts or her recent activities is asked to call Det. Jesse Akins at (806)-775-2815. Or if she is seen, call 911 immediately.