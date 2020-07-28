Lubbock Police searching for suspect after 2 injured in Central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas– At least two people suffered moderate injuries and a suspect remained at large after an altercation occurred in Central Lubbock Tuesday.

Just before 11:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of 43rd Street in reference to a call of shots fired, according to Lubbock Police.

There were no updates available on a suspect, nor did police have a description at the time this article was published.

It was not immediately clear what led to the altercation, which remained under investigation.

This is a developing story. Checks back for updates.

