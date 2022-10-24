LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, The Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect in a fatal shooting Friday night.

Read the full release by LPD below:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating the suspect in a Friday night shooting in North Lubbock that left one man dead.

Lubbock Police were called to the 200 block of North Avenue R at 11:01 p.m. on October 21 for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located 55-year-old Severo Losoya with a gunshot wound to the head. Losoya was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with serious injuries, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Losoya was standing near his vehicle on the sidewalk when he was shot.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.