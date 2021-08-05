Lubbock Police seek public’s help locating 9 absconded sex offenders

NEWS RELEASE (LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Registered Sex Offender Unit is currently searching for nine absconded sex offenders. Anyone with information on the location of these individuals is encouraged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward, and can remain anonymous.
- Douglas Arnold, 47 years old
- Donald Dunlap, 56 years old
- Ricky (Enrique) Flores, 53 years old
- James Brian Hampton, 53 years old
- Maurice Earl Hawkins, 55 years old
- Eugene King, 72 years old
- Christopher Martinez, 49 years old
- Cory Reed, 30 years old
- David Earl Thomas, 60 years old