Lubbock Police seeking information for aggravated robbery incident at Mae Simmons Park

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Lubbock Police Officers are seeking information regarding an aggravated robbery that occurred at approximately 5 a.m. July 30 at Mae Simmons Park.

40-year-old James Perez was in Mae Simmons Park fishing when a suspect brutally attacked him and attempted to rob him. The suspect shot Perez and struck him with a machete several times causing severe injury. It is possible several suspects were involved in the attack.

Anyone with information on the case or suspects should contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000. A Crime Line reward is being offered up to $1,000 for any information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspects. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.

