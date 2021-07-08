Lubbock Police seeking information in June 24 hit-and-run

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department released information Thursday and was seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a suspect in a June 24 hit-and-run that sent one woman to the hospital.

According to police, Amy Adkins, 39, was walking westbound in the 1800 block of Broadway, when an SUV traveling westbound lanes struck Adkins.

The SUV stopped, and a passenger got out and walked toward Adkins before getting back in the vehicle, police said. The SUV then fled westbound on Broadway.

Read the full news release from Lubbock Police below:

NEWS RELEASE– (LUBBOCK, TX) –Investigators with The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect in a June hit-and-run that sent one woman to the hospital.

Officers were called to Broadway Street and Avenue S on Thursday, June 24th, at 11:20 p.m. for reports of a hit-and-run.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, 39-year-old Amy Adkins, with moderate injuries. She was transported to University Medical Center with moderate injuries.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Adkins was walking westbound in the 1800 block of Broadway Street, when a silver SUV, which was also traveling in the westbound lanes, struck Adkins. After striking Adkins, the SUV stopped and a passenger in the vehicle got out and walked toward Adkins, before getting back in the vehicle. The SUV then fled westbound on Broadway Street.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Line at 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous.

(This is a news release from Lubbock Police)