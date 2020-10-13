Lubbock Police seeking public’s help finding vehicle burglary suspect

(The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department)

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Lubbock Police Officers are seeking information on the location of 20-year-old Isaiah Anthony Lara for his role in several vehicle burglaries Oct. 11. Lara has additional outstanding felony warrants and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Lara’s location is encouraged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 11, officers received several calls regarding vehicle burglaries at hotels. Upon arrival to Hawthorne Suites, located at 4923 Marsha Sharp Freeway, officers saw three subjects in the parking lot who fled on foot. Officers chased and caught 18-year-old John Castillo, but were unable to locate the other subjects, eventually identified as Lara and 19-year-old Jamie Ray Cortez. A suspect vehicle was found to contain a large amount of stolen property, including several firearms. Castillo was arrested for burglary of a vehicle, theft, evading arrest or detention, engaging in organized crime and two misdemeanor warrants.

Lara and Cortez returned to the scene with 20-year-old Frances Garza and officers recognized them as the subjects that had initially fled. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle they were in, after which Lara and Cortez fled on foot again. Officers caught Cortez after a foot chase, but Lara was not located. Garza was arrested for burglary of a vehicle, theft, engaging in organized crime and a misdemeanor warrant. Cortez was arrested for burglary of a vehicle, theft, evading arrest or detention, escape and engaging in organized crime.

