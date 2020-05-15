Lubbock Police seeking public’s help to identify aggravated robbery suspect

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department was seeking the public’s help identifying a possible suspect in an aggravated robbery that occurred earlier this week in West Lubbock.

Just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the suspect entered the SAS Shoe Store, 3602 Slide Road, through the front entrance, walked toward an employee behind the checkout counter, displayed a knife and demanded money from the register, according to a news release from Lubbock Police.

The employee complied, the suspect took the money and then fled the shoe store, heading northbound along Slide Road, according to the release.

A Crime Line reward was being offered by Friday up to $1,000 for any information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect, said police.

Anyone with any information was urged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous.

You can use the video player above to see surveillance provided by LPD.