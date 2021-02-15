Lubbock Police seeking public’s help to identify suspects in Jan. 5 burglary

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Monday, the Lubbock Police Department was seeking the public’s help to identify suspects involved in a burglary that occurred earlier this month.

At approximately 2:00 p.m., January 5, officers responded to the burglary at The Scarlet Apartments, 2202 Mac Davis Lane, according to a Lubbock Police news release.

LPD received a call for service following a burglary that occurred at The Scarlet Apartments, located at 2202 Mac Davis Lane. One suspect knocked on the door of the apartment. When the victim opened the door to allow the suspect in, two additional suspects barged into the residence, one of which had a handgun and the other retrieved a knife from the kitchen area of the apartment. The first suspect exited the apartment, while the two additional suspects demanded money from two victims in the residence and took several valuables.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects involved should contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or Det. David Schreiber at (806) 775-2414. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.