Lubbock Police seeking the public’s help to locate suspect in aggravated assault case

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department Major Crimes Unit is seeking assistance in locating 28-year-old Felipe Villa Jr. for his involvement in an aggravated assault that occurred shortly after 1 a.m. March 2 in the 3200 block of 35th Street.

[photos of Felipe Villa Jr. provided by the Lubbock Police Department]

Villa came to the residence where 51-year-old Robert Hernandez and 39-year-old Anthony Sneed were located. Villa used a knife to stab and seriously injure Hernandez. Sneed was able to intervene and strike Villa, causing him to flee on foot after Sneed also received several knife wounds.

Anyone who sees or has information on Villa’s whereabouts should contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Information leading to the location of Villa may be eligible for a reward. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.

