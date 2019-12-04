Lubbock Police seeks information to locate subject

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public’s help as it attempts to find a subject.

Leah Renea Romo, 26, has a warrant out for possession of a controlled substance.

Romo is described as a Hispanic female with red hair, green eyes, approximately 130 pounds and is 5 feet 3 inches tall.

Anyone who sees the suspects or has information on their whereabouts should call 911. People may also use Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or call Investigator Bo Roberts at 806-548-1664 or Detective Brandon Price at 806-548-4111. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.

