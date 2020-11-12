Two shootings, one was deadly, Lubbock Police set up perimeter in NE Lubbock neighborhood

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded to the 100 block of North Avenue P just after noon Thursday. Officers set up a perimeter.

EverythingLubbock.com confirmed reports of a shooting incident at a Lubbock restaurant in the 6900 block of Indiana Avenue minutes before the perimeter was set up.

The time of the shooting was 12:13 p.m., police said. Police said EMS took one person a Lubbock hospital. We later confirmed that the shooting was deadly.

Crime tape was set up in the parking lot outside the restaurant.

There was also a shooting at a church, 102 North Avenue P. The police front desk confirmed serious injuries. The two shootings are related, police said. The second shooting was 12:21 p.m., police said.

Roughly 45 minutes after the first shooting incident, LPD provided an update on Twitter:

The Metro Unit is responding to a call of shots fired at Orlando’s Italian Restaurant, 6951 Indiana Ave. The suspect was located at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 102 N. Ave. P. Two people transported by EMS to University Medical Center. More information to come.

