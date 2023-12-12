LUBBOCK, Texas – It’s the season of giving, but unfortunately, it’s also the season of taking.

“As we enter the holiday seasons, particularly Christmas, folks begin to shop and if it’s not shopping locally it’s shopping online,” said Lt. Brady Cross with the Lubbock Police Department (LPD). “We order packages, and they’re delivered in a variety of ways. Oftentimes, if they don’t come in the Postal Service, they’re delivered to your front porch, and that creates a crime of opportunity.”

The National Retail Federation said online holiday spending reached an all-time high this year, which means there are also more packages thieves can snatch from your front door.

“Those folks that would prey on victims know that there are valuable items left out on porches,” Cross said. “Unfortunately, that’s something we do see here.”

Cross said there are some things you can do to keep grinches from stealing your holiday cheer.

Track your package and make plans to receive it in person

Have a trusted neighbor grab your packages after they’re delivered

Give the delivery company instructions to place your packages in a hidden area

Have packages delivered to a P.O. Box

If your employer agrees, have packages delivered to your workplace

If you purchase from Amazon, have it delivered to an Amazon Pickup Location.

“We just encourage folks to try and find ways to limit the ease of folks being able to steal their packages off the porch,” Cross said.

Cross recommends buying a camera for your front door and installing it in a well-lit area at a height where you can clearly identify someone on your porch.

If you have something stolen, you’re asked to call Crimeline at 806-741-1000. Cross said to send the department surveillance video if you have any.

“If we don’t know where and when these crimes are happening, there’s not more we can do to preventatively combat it,” Cross said. “On the other end, when you report it, we will look into your report, and it’ll be reviewed by a property crime sergeant who will look for solvability factors. Is there evidence? Is there something to go off of? If we think that it’s a crime we can solve, we’re going to assign it to a detective who’ll reach out to you.”