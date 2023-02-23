LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s help again in finding the suspect of a robbery at a Circle K in the 9700 block of Milwaukee Avenue.

Police were called to the gas station on January 30 around 2:30 a.m., according to LPD. Police said the subject, “who is believed to be a Hispanic male,” went inside and threatened the cashier with a gun. The suspect ran off with money, according to LPD.

Image of suspect in Circle K (9700 block of Milwaukee Avenue) aggravated robbery, courtesy of LPD.

LPD initially asked for the public’s help at the end of January. Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit continue to ask for the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect in an aggravated robbery in South Lubbock in late January.

Lubbock Police were called to the Circle K in the 9700 block of Milwaukee Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on January 30th for reports of a robbery.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears the suspect, who is believed to be a Hispanic male, entered the business and threatened the cashier with a gun, before fleeing the scene on foot with money.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers, who can remain anonymous, could be eligible for a reward.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.