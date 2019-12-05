Lubbock Police still searching for Post Office burglars, updated contact info for public

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Police updated a phone number to call in reference to a stolen check and money order case from a local post office.

On Sunday evening, a burglary occurred outside a drop box at the Sunset Post Office, 2121 Frankford Avenue, according to police.

The suspect stole the mail from the box. However, officers recovered numerous checks and money orders that were originally mailed at the drop box, said police.

Officers requested that anyone who mailed checks or money orders from the drop box between 4:00 p.m. from November 30 to December 2 to call Sgt. Mark Wims at (806) 252-5450 or email him mwims@mylubbock.us.

Police said the number that was provided to the public in a news release on Wednesday was not working properly.

