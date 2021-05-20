Lubbock Police still need answers after man found dead in roadway

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Thursday, the Lubbock Police was seeking the public’s help to find any information leading up to the death of a man found dead on a roadway in Central Lubbock last month.

Police responded to the southbound lanes of the 3000 block of University Avenue at approximately 10:15 p.m. on April 16, according to a news release from LPD.

Read the full release below for more information:

Lubbock Police Officers responded to a call for service indicating a man had been found in the roadway. Following the administration of life-saving measures by EMS, the man was pronounced deceased on scene and identified as 47-year-old John David Wishert.

The Lubbock Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding Wishert’s activities on April 16 leading up to his death, or any information related to his death, to call Det. Jason Rodgers at 806-775-2825 or Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.