Lubbock Police still seeking answers in May 2020 deadly hit-and-run

LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department is requesting the public’s help on a hit-and-run crash that occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m. May 6, 2020, in the 1900 block of East 1st Place.

Through the initial investigation, officers determined that a vehicle was traveling southbound on Zenith Avenue and turned westbound onto Auburn Street, when it struck 52-year-old Lydia Lopez and her motorized wheelchair. The driver failed to stop and render aid and fled the area.

Lopez was transported to UMC where she was later pronounced deceased.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is encouraged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers may be eligible for a cash reward, and can remain anonymous.