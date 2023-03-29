LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department SWAT unit and hostage negotiators were called to the 2600 block of Colgate Street on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

LPD said the call came in at 12:23 p.m. for a “disturbance” in the area. Police said it appeared to be an “isolated incident and there does not appear to be a threat to the public at this time.”

Police said officers contained the scene. Those in the neighborhood were asked to stay indoors.

2600 block of Colgate (Nexstar/Staff)

2600 block of Colgate (Nexstar/Staff)

2600 block of Colgate (Nexstar/Staff)

Police said in a tweet that no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.