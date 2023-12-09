LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department announced on Saturday morning it would be conducting a mapping operation Sunday for three crashes, two of which were fatal.

According to LPD, the mapping operations will occur at 98th Street and University Avenue, 86th Street and University Avenue, and 98th and Slide Road.

The mapping operation begins at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 10:45 a.m., according to LPD.

The mapping operation will impact the following roadways at the listed times, according to LPD.

98th Street and University Avenue

9:15 a.m. to approximately 10:00 a.m.

Southbound traffic on University Avenue will be diverted to the center turn lane. Northbound traffic will be unaffected. However, there will be periodic stoppages of travel both northbound and southbound.

86th Street and University Avenue

10:15 a.m. to approximately 10:45 a.m.

Beginning just north of 86th Street, all southbound traffic will be diverted to the center turn lane. All three southbound lanes of travel will be blocked.

Eastbound traffic on 86th Street approaching University Avenue will be blocked.

All northbound traffic on University Avenue will be diverted to the right lane. The center turn lane will be used for southbound traffic, and the left and center lanes will be used for northbound traffic will be blocked.

98th Street and Slide Road

7:30 a.m. to approximately 9:00 a.m.

Various lanes will be closed at certain times during this investigation. At various times, south, north, east and westbound lanes will likely be reduced to one lane. Drivers will need to pay attention to marked patrol vehicles and traffic cones as they approach this intersection.