LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department is set to offer its entrance exam to those who want to be police officers in less than two weeks.

According to a social media post from the department, the test was set for Saturday, January 13.

LPD also said in the post the starting salary for the department is $62,402.08

LPD encouraged those interested in taking the exam to apply at lubbockpolice.com