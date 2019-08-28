Lubbock Police to hold joint statement on the worst serial killer in U.S. history

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police announced a joint press conference for Thursday afternoon with Sheriff Kelly Rowe and DPS Regional Director Joe Longway.

Police said the announcement will be about “the indictment of Samuel Little on the 1993 murder of Bobbie Fields.”

EverythingLubbock.com broke the story on Tuesday evening that police presented a criminal case against Little to the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office.

Little has been described by the Associated Press and others as the worst serial killer in U.S. history – admitting to more than 90 murders and definitely tied to more than 60.

When Little was in the national news, EverythingLubbock.com also broke the story that Little had a previous arrest record in Lubbock. At that time, Lubbock Police promised there would be a review of murder cases related to Little’s time in Lubbock.

On Tuesday, EverythingLubbock.com was able to report that Lubbock Police kept the promise.

The joint statement will be at 2:00 pm. We will make plans to cover it live online.

