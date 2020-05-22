Lubbock Police to increase patrol units for city parks, high levels of crime for Memorial Day weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Friday, the Lubbock Police Department announced on Friday that there would be increased patrol units in several city parks for the Memorial Day weekend.

The SWAT team, Mounted Patrol and K-9 units will patrol those areas to provide a higher visibility and presence, according to an LPD news release.

Additionally, police units will also patrol additional locations that have experienced high crimes rates, according to police.

Read the full news release below:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department will provide additional patrol units in several City of Lubbock parks and areas this Memorial Day weekend to proactively deter criminal activity.

Officers will be at the following locations:

· Butler Park

· Booker T. Washington Park

· Mae Simmons Park

· Additional locations that have recently experienced high crime rates

The SWAT Team, Mounted Patrol and K-9 Unit will patrol these areas during this holiday weekend, providing a higher visibility and presence. This directed enforcement will allow for additional proactive patrol to address public safety priorities and crime trends.

In addition, Lubbock Police are responsible for public safety and law enforcement activities at Lake Alan Henry and will be patrolling the lake and surrounding areas during the Memorial Day weekend, and throughout the summer.