(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct three follow-up crash investigations starting at 8:30 a.m. July 8 that will affect traffic in several locations throughout Lubbock.

The unit will start their investigations at the intersection of 46th Street and Avenue Q at 8:30 a.m. All southbound lanes on Avenue Q will be closed, with traffic being diverted at 45th Street. Northbound traffic will be limited to one lane. This operation is expected to take approximately one hour.

The next follow-up investigation will start at 9:40 a.m. at the intersection of 50th Street and Avenue D. All eastbound lanes on 50th Street will be closed, and traffic will be diverted onto Avenue G. Westbound lanes will be limited to one lane. This operation is expected to take one hour.

The final investigation will start at 10:45 a.m. in the 7600 block of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard will be closed between East 74th and East 78th Streets. This operation is expected to take 30 minutes.

Motorists are asked to avoid these areas and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected.

Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. Sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.

