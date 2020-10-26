Lubbock Police to preemptively close roads, Tuesday at about 5:00 a.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Police plan to preemptively close roads Tuesday morning starting at about 5:00 a.m. The forecast for Monday night and Tuesday morning includes rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow.

A specific list was not yet available Monday afternoon. A spokesperson for LPD said a more specific list of road closures would come soon.

Lubbock had 83 crashes Monday morning as of 10:45 a.m. Several roads were closed due to crashes Monday morning.

LPD said via Twitter on Monday afternoon, “Due to the slick road conditions, patrol officers will drive with their lights on to slow down traffic and prevent crashes. Please take extra time to get to your destinations and slow down!”

These will be the red and blue flashing lights.

