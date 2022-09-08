LUBBOCK, Texas — Police released additional information Thursday afternoon about an overnight shooting incident with injuries.

According to the Lubbock Police Department, 61-year-old Anthony Breckenridge, along with three other individuals, were trying to leave the 4600 block of 36th Street due to an altercation with a suspect.

Around 1:09 a.m., the suspect began following and firing shots at Breckenridge’s vehicle.

Breckenridge was then transported to University Medical Center, with “serious, but non-threatening injuries.”

LPD cannot name the suspect as arrests have not been made.

Special note: Initially police gave an address for 4800 block of 37th, which was later updated to the 4600 block of 36th Street.