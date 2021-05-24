Lubbock Police urging public for help finding the killer in slaying of Justice

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police again asked for the public’s help in finding the shooter and killer of Willard Justice Jr., 69, of Lubbock. Police were called to check on his welfare on May 10 in the 2800 block of North Quaker Avenue.

There had also been a shots-fired call at that location on May 9.

Leo Contreras (Photo provided by the Irving Police Department)

Police identified Leo Ramon Contreras, 20, as a person of interest. He turned himself in with police in Irving and was charged with evading police. As of Monday, Contreras was not charged for the shooting of Justice.

Anyone with information can call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and there is a $5,000 reward in the case.

The following is a press release from Lubbock Police:

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help as they continue their investigation of a shooting that occurred at 11:54 p.m. May 9 in the 2800 block of North Quaker Avenue that left one person dead.

Individuals with information related to this case are encouraged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000 or Investigator Jason Johnson at (806) 549-8023. Information leading to an arrest is eligible for a $5,000 reward. Crime Line callers may remain anonymous.

Lubbock Police originally received a shots a shots fired call on May 9. Upon arrival, officers located several residences with gunshot damage, and conducted an initial investigation. Three residences were found to have damage at that time.

On May 10, Lubbock Police received a call regarding a check welfare for an additional residence not originally identified as involved in the shots fired call from the night before in the 2800 block of North Quaker Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located 69-year-old Willard Justice Jr. deceased in the residence.

This case remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

CORRECTION: There was a missing word in the headline. It has been fixed.