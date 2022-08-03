Notices / Warnings

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock Police Department vehicle was stolen from Scott’s Car Care at 34th Street and University Avenue early Wednesday morning, according to a statement.

The stolen vehicle was a Chevy Caprice, LPD said. It was stolen just after 1:30 a.m.

The vehicle was recovered in the area of 27th Street and Avenue D just before 9:30 a.m., according to LPD. There was moderate damage to the front and rear right wheels.

A viewer sent a message to EverythingLubbock.com Wednesday morning and said the vehicle was driven out of the rear shop door.

(Nexstar/Staff)

According to Scott’s Car Care, two vehicles were stolen, including the police car.